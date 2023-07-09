RT 4 GM: Ravi Teja announces his fourth collaboration with Gopichand Malineni

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVI TEJA Ravi Teja

Telugu star Ravi Teja is all set to return with Gopichand Malineni. RT 4 GM will mark the fourth collaboration of the actor and the filmmaker after films like Donu Seenu and Balupu. Teja announced the news on Sunday and shared the first look of the untitled film.

Sharing the announcement poster, Teja wrote, "My association with @megopichand has always been a special one with memorable hattrick films. Here's to another remarkable one with Gopi & @MythriOfficial. See you soon." Going by the poster, the upcoming film looks like the 'massiest combo' full of action and drama with a village background showing a temple.

Take a look:

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja also shared an announcement video revealing the details of the film. The film's music will be composed by SS Thaman and the film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Watch the announcement video here:

