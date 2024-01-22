Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkumar Hirani reach Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene and Rajkumar Hirani

Today, on January 22, a grand ceremony of consecration of the idol of Ramlala is going to take place in Ayodhya, the city of Shri Ram, preparations for which have been completed. Today the whole country is in joy. Bollywood celebrities are arriving in Ayodhya for the most auspicious ceremony which would be at a grand level. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which would take place in Ayodhya would see personalities from all walks of life gracing.

Celebrities including Alia Bhatt with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr Shriram Nene, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal with wife Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Rohit Shetty among others who have reached Ayodhya and will be gracing the event.

Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha will take place today within a few hours in Ayodhya and the preparations are in full swing. Today, the whole country is coming together for the grand ceremony of consecration of the idol of Ramlala. A video of Amitabh Bachchan reaching the ceremony and greeting everyone is going viral on social media.

South superstar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan arrive with their families.

Singer Sonu Nigam and actor Vivek Oberoi arrived at Ayodhya Ram Mandir for the ceremony.

Anupam Kher too was spotted arriving at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Popular south actor Pawan Kalyan too reached the Ayodhya Mandir for the ceremony.

Actor Randeep Hooda with his wife Lin Laishram too spotted arriving at the Ram Mandir

Actress Kangana Ranaut reached Ayodhya mandir to attend the auspicious ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor with his wife Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Rohit Shetty too reached the Ram Mandir.

Vicky Kaushal with wife Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani spotted at the Ram Mandir.

