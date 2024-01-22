Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ayodhya

Preparations are in full swing for the grand ceremony of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha and the whole country is waiting with bated breath. Amitabh Bachchan who is one of the Bollywood celebrities invited to be part of the auspicious event. The actor was seen at Mumbai airport leaving for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Prantishtha.

In the clip, Amitabh Bachchan was in a rush to leave and followed by him was his son Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing kurta-pajama and beige jacket while going towards the airport. His son Abhishek Bachchan was also seen with him.

From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal were also seen leaving for Ayodhya. South superstar Ram Charan has also been spotted while leaving for Ayodhya.

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishabh Shetty and Chiranjeevi have also left to attend the celebrations. Today the whole country is very excited for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lala. A few days ago, Hema Malini had also presented a dance drama based on Ramayana at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Apart from this, Mukesh Ambani's house has also been decorated with the name 'Ram'. Jai Shri Ram lightings have been installed in Antilia

