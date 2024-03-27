Ram Charan visits Tirupati temple on his 39th birthday with wife Upasana | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Ram Charan was spotted with wife and daughter at the Tirupati temple.

On the occasion of his 39th birthday, superstar Ram Charan visited iconic Tirupati temple and offered prayers along with his wife Upasana Kamineni and daughter Klin Kaara. He went to visit the temple in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Several pictures and videos of him visiting the temple is doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen wearing veshti and shirt while Upasana opted for a rani pink saree.

Check out viral video:

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the actor and his wife and kid are seen coming out of the temple amid high security.

Ram Charan on work front

The storyline of Game Changer revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

This is the second time Ram and Kiara will be collaborating for a film. Earlier, they shared the screen space Boyapati Srinu's 2019 flick titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will compose the music for the film.

Ram Charan expressed excitement about working with Janhvi and said, "Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari."

