Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kartik Aaryan's picture with sister Kritika will leave you with a smile

Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Kritika Tiwari on Wednesday. On the festive occasion, he took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture featuring his sister and his pet dog Katori. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on his knees with folded hands, taking blessing of his sister. While his pet dog is trying to imitate him in the most lovable way.

In the picture, Kartik can be seen wearing a long white-coloured kurta along with blue jeans. On the other hand, his sister Kritika is standing with thali in her right hand while posing dramatically as if she is bestowing blessings upon him. In the caption, Kartik wrote, ''Katori mithai ke liye, kar rahi, Main aashirwad ke liye, Happy Rakshabandhan.''

So far, the post has garnered over 2.2 million likes and thousands of comments.

Kartik Aaryan on professional front

The 32-year-old actor was recently seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani. The film did fairly good business at the box office was declared a hit. It also featured Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in important roles. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion'.

The film will reportedly star Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor as the female leads.

Apart from this, he also has 'Ryan: First Mission', which is directed by Kunal Kohli and also stars Manushi Chhillar. He will also be seen in the third installment of 'Aashiqui'.

