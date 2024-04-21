Rajkummar Rao to Deepika Padukone, actors who played visually impaired characters on screen

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE List of actors who played visually impaired characters

Actor Rajkummar Rao is in the headlines for his upcoming film Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhen Kholne. The film is based on the life of visually impaired Indian industrialist Shrikant Bolla. Such characters are rarely seen in cinema. However, even before Rajkummar Rao, several other actors have also played the role of a visually impaired person. From Deepika Padukone to Rani Mukherji, the list includes several A-listers.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has played many types of characters in her career. Lafangey Parindey was quite different among all her films. In this film, she played the character of a visually impaired girl. Apart from her, Neil Nitin Mukesh played the lead role in the film. Lafangey Parindey was released in the year 2010.

Rani Mukherji

Rani Mukherji won a lot of accolades by playing the character of a blind girl in the film Black. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her acting. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Amitabh Bachchan also played the lead role in this. The film was released in the year 2005.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, popularly known as Khiladi Kumar, is often seen doing action in his films. People like his comedy and action films very much. Akshay Kumar had already played the role of a visually impaired person before Deepika and Rani Mukherjee. He played the role of blind in the film Aankhen released in 2002. Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Arjun Rampal also featured in this film.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana became famous by playing the role of a visually impaired person in his film Andhadhun. Ayushmann played the role of a blind person very well. This film was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film was released in the year 2018, in which apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte also played important roles.

And now Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing a real-life character of a visually impaired person in Srikanth. The film will be released on May 10. Apart from Rao, Jyothika and Alaya F will be seen in pivotal roles.

