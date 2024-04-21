Ranbir Kapoor gets new hair cut for Ramayan, fans wonder if Animal Park is being shot simultaneously | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Ranbir Kapoor gets new hair cut for Nitesh Tiwari Ramayan

Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for the upcoming film Ramayana after the resounding success of Animal. He will play Lord Ram's role in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological film. From diet to learning archery and exercise, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the character of Lord Ram. Meanwhile, seeing his recent look, people have been reminded of Animal 2. However, Before Animal Park, the actor will feature in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra Part 2.

Ranbir Kapoor's new look

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with his best friend and director Ayan Mukerji in Mumbai on Sunday. Ranbir was seen with a shaven look. During this, the actor was looking handsome in a black T-shirt and orange shorts. Whereas, Ayan appeared in a white t-shirt. Both of them were seen leaving in the car. Seeing this look of Ranbir Kapoor, people were reminded of his film Animal. People started commenting about Animal Part 2 on social media. People thought that the actor was going to start shooting for Animal 2, but it is not so.

Shooting of Animal Park will start in 2026

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed in an interview that the shooting of Animal Park has been postponed to 2026. It was believed that the film would hit the theaters by 2025. But this will not happen now as the shooting of the film will start in 2026.

These days Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for the upcoming film Ramayana. Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Sita in this film. On the other hand, Sunny Deol will be playing the role of Lord Hanuman. TV actor Ravi Dubey will be playing Ranbir Kapoor's brother and will be seen in the role of Lord Lakshman. Earlier there were reports that KGF actor Yash will be playing Ravana but now those reports have been squashed as he'll be just co-producing the film.

Now it remains to see who will play the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Moreover, it is being told that the film will be released in three parts. The first part will be released in 2025.

