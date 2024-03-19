Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, among others meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushkar Singh Dhami with the starcast of Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video

Popular Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raj, Tripti Dimri and Mallika Sherawat met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Monday evening.

During the meet, the Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with all the artists on the possibilities of film production in the state.

The Chief Minister said that his government is trying to make Uttarakhand a better film shooting destination. He said that a new film policy has been prepared in the state for filmmakers.

Dhami said that an increase in film shooting in the state will provide new employment opportunities to the local people.

The starcast of Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video including Rajkummar and Triptii are all geared up for their upcoming film. Last year in September, the makers of the film shared the first look poster announcing the starcast.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for helming projects like Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. Apart from the franchise, he has also directed The Great Weddings of Munnes, a web series streaming on Voot. He began his career as a dialogue writer in popular comedy TV show Comedy Circus.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri other projects

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Guns and Gulaabs, which also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. Besides VVKWWV, he will also be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He has earlier played Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in web series titled Bose: Dead/Alive. Apart from these, he also has the second installment of Stree and Sharan Sharma's directorial Mr & Mrs Mahi.

On the other hand, Tripti Dimri will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. She also has the second installment of Dhadak in her kitty. Apart from these, she has one project with Vicky Kaushal and one with South star Yash.

