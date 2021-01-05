Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKARLOVE Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting for 'Badhaai Do'

"Badhaai Do", a comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, went on floors on Tuesday. The film is a sequel to the National Award winning hit, "Badhaai Ho!". Pednekar took to Instagram and shared an image from the first day of the shoot in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

She wrote, "Poori team ko #BadhaaiDo (Congratulate the entire team).To new beginnings!"

Earlier she issued a press statement and said, "I am actually quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. It spells promise and anticipation and I am really eager to meet the team. It is also an outdoor schedule so I will travel out of Mumbai to shoot for the first time since the pandemic hit us."

Rajkumar Rao is also prepping up for his look for the film. The actor took to his Instagram and updated his fans and wrote, "#WorkInProgress #NEWतन To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Beमेहनती"

"Badhaai Do" is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterrr" (2015). The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written "Badhaai Ho!".

"Badhaai Do" marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar, who reportedly played a cop and a PT teacher, respectively. "Badhaai Ho!", the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle-age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing an unexpected pregnancy.

The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It won two National Awards: best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best-supporting actress for Sikri for her role as the cantankerous matriarch who has a change of heart.

