Priyanka Chopra arrives in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie | WATCH

Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Priyanka Chopra spotted in Ayodhya with family.

Priyanka Chopra, who was recently enjoying vacations in Dubai, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. A video of 'Desi Girl' arriving at Ayodhya airport was shared by news agency ANI wherein the couple can be seen wearing Indian outfits.

See the video:

In the video, PeeCee can be seen wearing a yellow-coloured saree while Nick opted for a white-coloured kurta pyjama.

Meanwhile, Priyanka on Monday was also spotted visiting Farhan Akhtar's house in Mumbai. She has previously worked with the filmmaker in Don (2006) and its sequel.

However, fans are speculating that she met the filmmaker in connection with their project Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film was announced in 2021, however, there has been no update regarding the project since then.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Farhan earlier had discussed about Don 3 with Priyanka and is waiting for a green signal from the actress' end.

In January, Priyanka along with Nick celebrated their daughter's second birthday at a temple in Los Angeles. She even took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of their temple visit and wrote, ''She is our miracle. And she is 2.''

PeeCee on work front

The former Miss World was last seen in the romantic comedy flick Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. The film is the English remake of the 2016 German film titled SMS fur Dich. PeeCee will next be seen in the action comedy film, Heads of State. The upcoming film will also star Idris Elba, John Cena and Stephen Root in key roles.

