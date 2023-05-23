PM Narendra Modi meets Australian singer Guy Sebastian; DYK singer has a Kanpur connection? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Narendra Modi meets Australian singer Guy Sebastian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-day tour of Australia, today met Australian singer Guy Sebastian at an event in Sydney. The photo of this meeting has been shared by PM Modi himself. He tweeted about the interaction with the rockstar: "Guy Sebastian is a remarkable singer and has an unparalleled passion for music. In addition, he is passionate about social service as well. I was glad to have interacted with him today."

Read the tweet here:

On the other hand, Guy Sebastian was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it was an honour to meet him and shared that they both talked about his mother, who is from Kanpur and also discussed other topics. Sharing his experience of meeting PM Modi, Sebastian said, "It is an incredible honour to meet his excellency. We talked about a whole bunch of things. He was so warm and kind and listened to everything with such respect. We talked about music and he showed me a song which has gone viral, called 'Naatu Naatu'. So, it's something that I am going to go and learn. We talked about my mother who is from Kanpur."

He also judged Australia’s TV reality show, ‘The X Factor’ from 2010 to 2012. Sebastian also worked with a number of notable American musicians, including Brian McKnight, Robin Thicke, Steve Cropper, John Mayer, Jordin Sparks, Eve and Lupe Fiasco. He gained a lot of recognition for his music and received 34 ARIA Award nominations, winning seven including Best Pop Release and Best Live Act.

Meanwhile on Tuesday in Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with prominent Australian personalities working in diverse fields such as science, artificial intelligence, social work, art and music and urged them to contribute to strengthening India-Australia relations. Modi met some prominent public figures like Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, "toilet warrior' Mark Balla, artist Danielle Mate, rockstar Guy Sebastian, and celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd.

(With inputs from ANI)

