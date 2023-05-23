Shah Rukh Khan fulfils 60-year-old cancer patient's last wish; internet hails 'King of hearts'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan video calls his fan

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved to be the King of hearts, not only he is ruling the Bollywood industry but he is reigning over millions of hearts. It is not unknown that Shah Rukh has a massive fan following around the world and the superstar has always shown love for his fans with his kind-hearted gestures. The die-hard fans of the 'King Khan' gather outside his house to catch his glimpse and pray for his well-being.

Recently, a 60-year-old cancer patient who is a die heart fan of the actor expressed her wish to meet him at least once in her life. And guess what? As they say, dreams do come true, the patient finally could meet the superstar virtually. Shivani Chakraborty, a 60-year-old SRK fan from West Bengal, is suffering from terminal cancer. A few days ago, Shivani's daughter Priya Chakraborty shared a video featuring herself and her mother on social media in which she talked about her mother's last wish to meet Shah Rukh and requested the netizens to help her for the same. The clip soon went viral and was shared by multiple fan clubs of the actor.

Shah Rukh fulfilled the veteran lady's last wish as he spoke to her over a video call on Monday, May 22, night for over 30 minutes. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor even said that he would meet her on visiting the City of Joy and even promised to provide her with financial help and come to her daughter Priya's wedding. The superstar even requested Shivani to cook fish curry for him without bones.

It is not the first time Shah Rukh has done something like this for his fans, earlier in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan sent a recorded video message and made a phone call to his fan, Aruna PK, who was suffering from cancer and later passed away.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan. The film, whose release has now been postponed to September 7, features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. He was last seen in the blockbuster action thriller Pathaan.

