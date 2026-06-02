Mamata begins dharna in Kolkata to protest 'post-poll violence', says TMC was being targeted unfairly

Kolkata:

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday started her day-long sit-in in central Kolkata to protest against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders following the BJP's victory in recent assembly elections. She reached the dharna site at Esplanade's Y-channel after the TMC's appeal to hold the protest at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road was turned down by the Kolkata Police.

Police threatening TMC workers not to participate in demonstrations: Mamata

She said, “Police threatening TMC workers not to participate in demonstrations, I will keep holding protests. I will not abandon TMC workers in these difficult times: Mamata at dharna over 'attacks' on party leaders, 'forceful' eviction of hawkers. My regret is those who received my support in their lives now aligning with traitor.”

Mamata also alleged that the TMC was being targeted unfairly and asserted that the protest would continue till Tuesday evening. The for Bengal CM expressed confidence that the BJP’s fortunes would soon change for the worse.

"We were not given permission to set up a stage or use microphones," Banerjee said, while addressing the crowd using a megaphone. The protest was marked by chaos with TMC workers shouting slogans amid the former chief minister's speech.

Mamata seen accompanied by Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, others

Mamata Banerjee was seen accompanied by the party's old guards Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen, amid the conspicuous absence of most of the fresh faces who won the assembly seats on TMC tickets.

The party supremo, however, asserted that the dharna, to protest Saturday's attack on her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleged post-poll violence and hawker eviction, will continue till the evening as scheduled.

Earlier, she had said that the TMC will go ahead with its planned sit-in against the alleged attacks on party leaders and workers, and the Railways' hawker eviction drive, despite the police denying permission for it.

Mamata alleges BJP was using "money and power" to engineer defections in TMC

She had also alleged that while the common people and small traders were living in fear, and hawkers were being evicted without a proper rehabilitation plan, the ruling BJP was using "money and power" to engineer defections in her party.

The former chief minister, however, asserted that the departure of leaders from the party fold for personal interests would help rebuild the organisation, and the TMC would emerge stronger from the crisis.

"Why are people frightened? Why are people anxious? The entire atmosphere has changed. Kolkata and Bengal have been handed over to lumpens," she alleged.

Mamata Banerjee said that 12 TMC workers had been killed since the Assembly elections and that thousands of party activists had been arrested, while many others had been forced to flee their homes.

Mamata says democratic protests were being obstructed

"Democratic protests were being obstructed," she said, pointing out that police have denied permission for her party's dharna in the heart of Kolkata against issues such as hawker evictions and attacks on party workers and alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

She declared the protest would go ahead regardless of official permission. "If we are not allowed to hold a dharna there, I will sit wherever I am stopped. I am ready to be arrested," Banerjee said.

Apparently referring to BJP leader and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was once a close aide of Banerjee, the TMC supremo said that she had fielded him in polls as she knew her father and family for a long time. Banerjee claimed that she had been conveyed a message suggesting that some leaders would return to the party if her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was removed from the organisation's leadership.

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