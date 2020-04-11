Pankaj Kapur-starrer Office Office to re-run amid lockdown

Office Office will re-run on Sony SAB from April 12.

Even as talk has been rife all through Saturday that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown is likely to continue for two more weeks, there is good news for couch potatoes. Given the good response to the re-telecast of several old popular TV shows among new-age audiences, Sony SAB has decided to re-run its hit sitcom "Office Office".

The show stars Pankaj Kapur as retired schoolmaster Mussaddi Lal Tripathi, and narrates his struggles to get work done in corrupt offices in a satirical manner.

On hearing the news of the show's return, actor Deven Bhojani, who played a pivotal role, got nostalgic.

"It's a great feeling that 'Office Office' is coming back. We made the show in 2001-2002, and after almost two decades it will go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. It is about how a common man suffers when he needs to get something important done amidst the offices of corrupt people. In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of 'Office Office' will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I myself am looking forward for such a show," Bhojani said.

