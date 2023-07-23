Oppenheimer Box Office Report: Cillian Murphy-starrer sees growth on Saturday, mints Rs 17 cr on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A still from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, witnessed growth on Saturday at the Indian box office. The film minted Rs 17 crore on its second day in India, taking the total collections of two days to Rs 31.50 crore. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film surpassed Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One's opening day collection of Rs 12.50 crore and garnered Rs 14.50 crore. Out of these Rs 14.50 crore, Rs 12.75 crore were recorded for the English version whereas its Hindi version collected Rs 1.75 crore.

The film is currently facing competition from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's film Barbie. However, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is clearly standing out tall against Barbie at the Indian box office.

Talking about the worldwide box office report, Oppenheimer is expected to collect around $160 million globally by the end of the first weekend. This will include nearly $90 million from international markets and the remaining from North America.

About the film

Fans of Christopher Nolan were eagerly waiting for Oppenheimer and the advance booking sales numbers were clearly speaking the same. Over 3 lakh tickets were sold in advance bookings for Oppenheimer. Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the film also features Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, and Matt Damon as Leslie Groves.

In the film, Cillian plays the role of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project. He led the team of scientists who created the world's first atomic bomb during World War II. The atomic bomb created by him was first used on Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9 in 1945.

