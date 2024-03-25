Mark Ruffalo to Richard Gere: Lead actors in Hollywood who are ultimate green flags

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mark Ruffalo and Richard Gere

Romantic comedy films are an important part of anyone's life and key to the heart. When the movie fills your expectations into reality, of course, it will set off butterflies in your stomach! Names like Hugh Grant, Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant and Mark Ruffalo, all have set the standards high as the romantic people anyone would love to have in their life. Let's take a look at a few of those ultimate green flags.

1. Notting Hill

In Notting Hill, Hugh Grant plays the role of William Thacker, who is adored by everyone and plays the perfect boyfriend to Julia Roberts in the film. The film tells the story of a set of circumstances make Anna Scott, a famous actress, fall in love with William Thacker, owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill. But the paparazzi's fascination with her complicates their bond.

2. 13 Going on 30

In the film, he plays the role of Matty Flamhaff. The film tells the story of Jenna Rink makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.

3. 10 Things I Hate About You

In the film, Heath Ledger plays the role of Patrick Verona, the Australian "bad boy" hired to date Kat. The film tells the story of As soon as Cameron, a newbie at Padua High School, finds Bianca, he falls in love with her. However, to date Bianca, he must first get her older sister Kate, a mean feminist, someone.

4. Pretty Woman

In the film, Richard Gere plays the role of Edward Lewis, a rich corporate raider from New York who hires Vivian to be his escort for a week. Pretty Woman tells the story of Edward, a rich entrepreneur, who hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him to a few social events. Trouble ensues when he falls in love with her and they try to bridge the gap between their worlds.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor play Holi with daughter Raha in their neighbourhood | WATCH

Also Read: Ram Charan collaborates with Pushpa director Sukumar for his next