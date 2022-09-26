Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for allegedly 'abusing' woman journalist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SREENATH BHASI After an hour's questioning, Sreenath Bhasi has been arrested.

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was on Monday arrested by the Maradu Police after a lady journalist working in an online media complained of being verbally abused during an interview held last week. Since the charges are bailable, he is expected to walk out of the Maradu Police station after sureties are presented.

Bhasi is reported to have lost cool while being interviewed after probing questions were put before him at an interview which was done in the course of promoting his latest film, 'Chattambi'.

The video of Bhasi's interview that has led to a case being filed against him has been circulating on social media. One of the questions asked of Bhasi was to rate his co-actors on the basis of their 'rowdiness'. Though Bhasi attempted to deflect the question at first, it seemed like he became restless when the interview was not progressing well. He was heard in the video asking if he could leave.

After this, Bhasi asked the anchor to refrain from posing 'silly' questions. The actor was also heard telling the crew to stop filming. The YouTube channel alleged that Bhasi verbally abused the crew after the camera was turned off. In a video posted on the channel, the crew alleges that Bhasi used swear words that were deeply insulting to women. Bhasi was interviewed by two female anchors when this incident occurred.

After sensing trouble, he later apologised by saying that he has not abused anyone and just responded in a way that every one person would when insulted and emphatically said he has done no wrong.

The video has left the internet divided. A few people came out in his support while others bashed him.

But the police registered the case and asked him to present before them. On Monday morning, he sought a day's leave to appear before them and that was granted.

But later changed his mind and informed the police that he can come on Monday itself. After an hour's questioning, the police arrested the young actor.

Bhasi began as a radio jockey and then turned into a video jockey and it was in 2011 that he made his film debut in the blockbuster film 'Pranayam' directed by Blessy and starring Mohanlal and Anupam Kher. After that there was no looking back, so far he has acted in around 50 films.

