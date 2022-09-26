Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde on Netflix: When, how to watch, Trailer & more about Ana de Armas' film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLONDE NETFLIX Ana de Armas is portraying the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

The iconic biopic of legendary actor-singer Marilyn Monroe, titled Blonde is all set to premiere this month on Netflix. Starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn, Blonde follows the story of one of the greatest stars of Hollywood, exploring the divide between Monroe's public self and her private self by the fusion of both fact and fiction. Helmed by Andrew Dominik, 'Blonde' is based upon a novel, written by Joyce Carol Oates.

When to watch Blonde on Netflix?

Blonde had premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 8, 2022. A week later, the film was released in a limited number of theaters across the United States and the United Kingdom. The film will have its global premiere on Netflix on September 28, 2022.

Cast of Blonde

Apart from Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Caspar Phillipson, Bobby Cannavale, Rebecca Wisocky, and Lucy Devito are some of the actors who also feature in this Netflix film.

Producers of Blonde

It is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson with Christina Oh as the Executive Producer.

Blonde Rating

The film has received an NC-17 rating. According to Fox News, usually, a movie receives an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America when it has gratuitous violence, obscene sex and/or nudity, and/or coarse language. An adult must accompany minors to view movies with an R rating in cinemas, but they are not permitted to see NC-17-rated films. This is why an NC-17 rating is distinct from an R rating.

Blonde is the streaming platform Netflix's first NC-17-rated film.

Blonde Trailer

