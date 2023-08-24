King of Kotha, Dream Girl 2 to Tamannaah Bhatia's Aakhri Sach: Films and series to watch this weekend

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE King of Kotha, Dream Girl 2, Tamannaah Bhatia's Aakhri Sach

A lot has been and is being released on OTT platforms and theaters. From action, drama, romance to friendship, many stories are streaming on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more. Investigative thriller 'Aakhri Sach' headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia to rapper Raftaar's debut series 'Bajao' and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu fantasy comedy film 'BRO', the upcoming lineup surely will keep you hooked and engaged. For big screens we have lovers of Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana waiting. Yes, Dream Girl 2 is landing in theaters this week. Also, Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated King Of Kotha hit the theatres today.

Here's a list of several titles on various OTT platforms that you can watch this weekend

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. Ayushmann Khurrana will share screen space with actor Ananya Panday. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on August 25. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

King Of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated and awaited film King Of Kotha finally hit the theatres today. Directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Dulquer Salmaan’s home production banner Wayfarer Films. It is touted to be a gangster drama with a perfect blend of emotions, romance, and comedy. The ensemble cast includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dancing Rose Shabeer, Gokul Suresh, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran among others.

Aakhri Sach

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, 'Aakhri Sach' is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths. It takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bajao

Rapper and singer Raftaar is making his much-awaited acting debut with the musical comedy series 'Bajao'. The series also stars Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, and Sahil Khattar in the lead. It is an uproarious coming-of-age bromance that follows the hilarious escapades of three young, tenacious filmmakers as they embark on a journey like no other. Navigating the high-octane world of Punjabi Pop music, these spirited creators overcome formidable challenges, confront overexcited artists, and even encounter ruthless gangsters.

The series takes an unexpected turn when three friends find themselves entrusted with a bag of Rs 2 crore to shoot the comeback music video for Punjab's most celebrated rapper. However, a night of revelry leads to chaos, and the trio wakes up with no memory, the bag missing, and the rapper mysteriously absent. What follows next is a chaos full of twists and hilarious mishaps. It will stream on JioCinema from August 25.

BRO

The Telugu supernatural fantasy comedy film is directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. The flick is an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’. It stars Pawan Kalyan as God of Time ‘Titan’, Sai Dharam Tej as Markandeyulu "Mark", Priya Prakash Varrier as Veena, Ketika Sharma as Ramya, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju. Produced under People Media Factory and Zee Studios, the music is composed by Thaman S. It was theatrically released on July 28. It will stream on Netflix from August 25, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Lost & Found in Singapore

Starring Rithvik Dhanjani and Apoorva Arora in the lead, the film features a novel choose-your-own ending approach, which invites viewers to become a part of the narrative, steering its course through their choices as the characters lead us on a journey of discovery through the enchanting streets of Singapore. An MX Studios Original 'Lost and Found in Singapore' intricately follows the journeys of an introverted solo traveler (Rithvik) and an adventure-seeking girl (Apoorva) who champions friendship. Amidst Singapore's iconic landmarks and hidden gems, their destinies rest in the hands of the audience.

Viewers guide their choices, creating diverse paths and unique viewing experiences. This immersive collaboration caters to younger Indian audiences, blending entertainment with novel travel inspiration. It will stream from August 25 on MX Player.

