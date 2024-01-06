'Khan Saab would have loved': Fardeen Khan reacts to Zeenat Aman's pay cut claim by his father Feroz Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fardeen Khan is late actor-director Feroz Khan's son.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself and her 'Qurbani' co-star Feroz Khan. In her post, she recalled how the late actor-director Feroz cut her pay for reaching the film's set an hour late. Now, Feroz's son Fardeen Khan has reacted to Zeenat's claim. Taking to Instagram Stories, Fardeen reshared Zeenat's post and wrote, ''@thezeenataman aunty, if it's any consolation, family wasn't spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25 percent. Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud.''

Check out Fardeen's reaction:



When Zeenat said Feroz Khan had a 'rizz'

Zeenat on Thursday shared a throwback picture with Feroz Khan wherein she compared the late actor with a Oxford word 'rizz'. She wrote, ''I read somewhere that Oxford’s word for the year 2023 is “rizz” - short for ‘charisma’. Well, if I’ve ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan. Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!''

Zeenat remembers incident during Qurbani shoot

''I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. “Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.” No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!'' she mentioned in her post.

Meanwhile, Qurbani was released in 1980 and also stars Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and Shakti Kapoor. It was written, directed, and produced by Feroz Khan.

