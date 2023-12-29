Kareena Kapoor vacation diaries! Actress joined in by Natasha Poonawalla in Switzerland

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor often goes on several vacations and always posts beautiful scenic pictures on social media. The actress is back to her favourite holiday spot, i.e. Switzerland. Kareena Kapoor is currently in the Swiss Alps with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her kids, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from her vacation.

In one of the pictures, the actress is joined by Natasha Poonawalla, who is the wife of Serum Institute of India's CEO Aadar Poonawalla. Along with the picture, the caption read, 'This is how we keep warm in snow".

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKareena for vacation in Swiss Alps

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKareena for vacation in Swiss Alps scenic

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKareena for vacation in Swiss Alps with Natasha Poonawalla

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor and her family have always made it a tradition to enjoy their vacation in the Swiss Alps. Before heading to Switzerland, they had fun in London during Christmas as well. Kareena Kapoor shared pictures of Taimur and Saif enjoying a football match on social media. Along with pictures, she wrote, "Tottenham Hotspur Stadium".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film tells the story of a single mother who is caught in a crime investigation. She was also in Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in The Crew which will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film will also star Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Also Read: 'Nothing is more painful..': Akshay Kumar moved by Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post for son Zoravar

Also Read: Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas-starrer enters Rs 300 cr club after week 1 | Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News