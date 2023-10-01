Kannada actor Nagabhushana rams car into couple walking on footpath in Bengaluru, kills woman

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nagabhushana

Kannada actor Nagabhushana, who was recently seen in Kousalya Supraja Rama, rammed his car into a couple walking on the footpath in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 pm when the actor's car first collided with an electric pole and then hit the couple walking near Vasantnagar main road. The actor was heading towards Konanakunte from Uttarahall, India TV reporter confirmed.

Nagabhushana himself admitted the injured to the hospital at night. While the 48-year-old woman passed away after the accident, the 58-year-old man is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital. An FIR has been registered against Nagabhushana at Kumaraswamy Traffic Police Station.

The actor last appeared in Kousalya Supraja Rama. The comedy-drama also stars Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, and Brinda Acharya in the lead roles. The actor made his debut with Ikkat and his performance in the film bagged him the Best Debutant Actor award. He was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Badava Rascal.

