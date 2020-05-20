Image Source : FILE IMAGE IMPPA issues statement against false rumours regarding starting of shoot for TV serials

Considering the scare of coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) stalled the shooting of films, TV serials, web serials, and all other entertainment including digital formats from March 31. The recent official statement released by the body states that they've come across messages in the press, electronic and social media including WhatsApp stating that the shooting of TV serials shall start from June end. It also states that there were guidelines issued by FWICE saying that one inspector and ambulance shall have to be present on the sets at all times. Further, it stated that only 50% of workers will be allowed to work and if anything happens to any worker due to coronavirus, then the concerned Producer will have to pay compensation of Rs. 50 lakhs to that worker.

Verifying the authenticity of the news, the body stated that no such decision or guidelines have ever been agreed to by all the Producers’ Associations. FWICE gen Secretary Mr. Ashok Dubey informed that all such news and information of such decisions and guidelines being implemented by FWICE was totally false and baseless as no such decision has been taken to date.

FWICE also confirmed that no such decision or guideline shall be finalized unless all the Producers’ Associations agree to the same and therefore, we have to inform all Producers and everyone else concerned with the Film and Entertainment industry that any decision or guideline relating to the industry restarting after coronavirus or any such matter shall be valid and subsisting only if the same is countersigned and authenticated besides FWICE by all the Producers’ Association’s including by President of IMPPA.

The body requested members to beware of false rumors and information and said that they will be informing all members as well as media about any such decision or guideline whenever the same is mutually decided and finalized.

