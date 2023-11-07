IFFI Goa 2023: New category of awards for OTT content creators and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2023) will be held in Goa from November 20

IFFI 2023: The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2023) will be held in Goa from November 20 and will run till November 28. During this period, a special screening of 45 films will also be done. Well-known cinema stars from the country and the world will participate in this festival. Apart from this, many famous producers and directors will participate in this festival.

Award to felicitate outstanding OTT content creators

The festival will open with the British film Catching Dust. Anurag Thakur, the current Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting said that in view of the 28 percent annual growth dynamics in the OTT sector, the Ministry has started the award to felicitate outstanding content creators on OTT platforms. He said a total of 32 entries in 10 languages were received from 15 OTT platforms and the winner would be awarded a sum of Rs ten lakh. Speaking about the newly introduced OTT awards, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the OTT industry not only created original content in India but is also employing thousands of people.

A special screening of 45 films

During this period, a special screening of 45 films will also be held. The Union Minister further said that the international jury will select the winner of the prestigious Best Film Award. For the unversed, the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas at the 54th International Film Festival of India. Anurag Thakur also spoke about the Indian media and entertainment industry and said that is the fifth largest market globally and the market is growing every year.

With the highest number of films produced in the world, the Indian film industry is a symbol of innovation and creativity reaching all corners of the world. Reportedly, well-known stars of the cinema world of the country and the world will participate in the 54th International Film Festival of India. Global star Priyanka Chopra can also attend this film festival.

