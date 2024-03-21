'I felt like I had to speak..': Ranvir Shorey makes SHOCKING revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranvir Shorey and Sushant Singh Rajput have worked together in Sonchiriya

Ranvir Shorey, a well-known Bollywood actor, recently talked about his bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and made shocking revelations. He also opened up about losing friends over ideologies. In a recent interview with ANI, the actor mentioned how he was being manipulated by Mahesh Bhatt and called his behaviour 'duplicitous'.

''I had great regard for Mr Bhatt till the fiasco happened when I was seeing his daughter (Pooja Bhatt). Then I saw that actually whatever respect I had for him was being used to manipulate me… very duplicitous behaviour going on,'' he said explaining the time when he was dating the filmmaker's daughter.

Mentioning about gangs and lobbies within Bollywood, he added, ''And then this thing happened with Sushant a couple of years later and then I felt like I had to speak out. But all this is, you ask anybody from the film industry, anybody, most of them will say it off record, I can say it on record, I have no problem. This fully happens, you know, ganging up against someone, elbowing them out, standing on somebody's toes, scuttling somebody's career. This happens. This is a fact.''

During the interview, he also opened up about his bond with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

''I wouldn’t say we were close, but we were friends. We worked together. He had been home a few times. And we got along quite well during the two-month-long shoot of Sonchiriya,'' he said.

Sharing a memorable incident of watching a lunar eclipse with the help of Sushant, he further added, ''I remember when we were shooting, there was an eclipse. It was a lunar eclipse and Saturn was lining up behind it. He flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that. And when we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. He called every one, drinks, you know, cocktails and snacks and all. And that's the only time I've looked through a telescope and seen it straight.''

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene the Cnetral Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s inquiry related to her brother's death.

