Bigg Boss: Himanshi Khurana makes SHOCKING claims against Salman Khan, says 'stayed silent...'

Bigg Boss 13 is undoubtedly the most-loved season of the reality show. Punjabi star Himanshi Khurana, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, recently made some shocking claims about the host, Salman Khan. In her recent interview with ETimes, Khurana shared her experience inside the BB 13 house and called it the 'toughest phase of her life.'

Speaking to ETimes, the actor-singer said Salman Khan confronted her on a few things. Making allegations against the makers, she said it was shown that she is the troublemaker in the house and trying to make people fight. Addressing her incident with Rashami Desai, the actor further added that it was shown that she was badmouthing.

She continued and claimed that she was shut down by the host whenever she tried to put forth her point of view. "I stayed silent not because I was a coward but because I was respecting the senior artist," the actor said.

Himanshi Khurana opens up about her mental health after Bigg Boss 13

Speaking of her mental health, Khurana said she gave respect, however, the makers made it look like she was wrong. They did not realise that just because they had power, they were destroying someone’s life. It’s not like I can’t fit but when you get into a fight you will also be targeted. When you are spiritually connected the first thing you notice in yourself is calmness," she added.

Khurana also said she was presented as a vamp after she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant. She alleged that she was mocked for her tone.

For those uninitiated, Himashi Khurana had a tiff with Shehnaaz Gill before participating in the reality show. Gill broke down after Khurana entered the show and ignored her. Later, the Thank You For Coming actor apologised to her.

