'Jiju kaise hai': Parineeti Chopra BLUSHES as paps ask about Raghav Chadha, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha joined the 'newlyweds club' on September 24. The couple got married on the backdrop of Aravalli hills at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After wrapping the post-wedding rituals at Chadha's residence in New Delhi, the new bride is back in Mumbai. A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the actor can be seen blushing as the paps posed 'Jiju kaise hain' question.

In the now-viral video, Parineeti Chopra can be seen donning an all-black ensemble. With sindoor and blush pink-coloured bangles, the actor exuded beauty as she walked out of the Mumbai airport. When a media person asked about Raghav Chadha, she couldn't stop blushing.

Soon after the video went viral, fans came together to react on the same. One fan wrote, "Kitnaa sharma rahi hai." "khushi dekh rhy ho," another fan commented. A "She's looking so beautiful..and those who are commenting negative then uk what you guys can never be at peace. Y'all are toxic af. Also, if she wouldn't have put sindoor or wore choora then you guys would troll on that as well. You guys aren't paying her bills so she's not answerable to you so don't judge her it's completely her choice whatever she wants to wear she can," the third fan wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours early this year. The couple remained tight-lipped until May when they finally got engaged. The engagement ceremony took place at the Kapurthala House in Delhi in the presence of their close family and friends. They got married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Sharing her wedding photos on Instagram, the actor wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Take a look:

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha issues OFFICIAL statement after her return from Israel, says 'unforgettable....'

Latest Entertainment News