'He had the guts to grab..': Aishwarya Ragupathi on being harassed at Dhanush's Captain Miller event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anchor Aishwarya Ragupathi

Captain Miller's recent event is grabbing all the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. A pre-release event was held in Chennai on January 3, where a video of the anchor named Aishwarya Ragupathi confronting a man went viral on social media. Now, the anchor took to her social media accounts and opened up on the incident and clarified her reaction to confronting the guy.

Watch the viral video first:

In the video circulating online, Aishwarya can be seen holding the shirt collar of a man, after he tried to get away from her. The video also showcases Aishwarya hitting him on his head before the man begins to walk away.

Aishwarya's clarification

The anchor took to her Instagram handle and shared a note on Thursday which read, ''In that crowd, a guy harassed me. I faced him immediately and didn’t let go until I started beating him. He ran, but I chased him, refusing to release my grip. I wasn’t able to accept that he had the guts to grab a woman’s body part. I shouted & attacked him.''

'I have good people around me, and I know there are lots of kind and respectful humans in the world. But I feel too scared to be around these few percent of monsters!!!'' she added.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anchor Aishwarya Ragupathi's latest Instagram Stories

About the film Captain Miller

The film stars Dhanush and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the action-adventure flick also stars John Kokken, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 12, 2024.

Also Read: Did you know Deepika Padukone's character names NEVER repeated except for THESE 2 films?