HanuMan box office report: Prasanth Varma's film inches closer to Rs 100 cr mark, collects Rs 11.50 cr on Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of HanuMan

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is enjoying a successful run at the box office and the figures of its first six days are clearly speaking for it. On its first Wednesday, the film collected Rs 11.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.com, taking the total nett collection in India to Rs 80.46. The film opened to just Rs 8.05 crore on January 12 but with positive word-of-mouth, HanuMan managed to perform better even on the non-holiday weekdays. With the current pace, it is clearly evident that the Prasanth Varma directorial will easily cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark before Sunday.

Break-down of box office figures:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 8.15 crore (Telugu - Rs 5.89 cr, Hindi - Rs 2.1 cr, Tamil - Rs 3 lakh, Kannada - Rs 2 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 1 lakh)

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 12.45 crore (Telugu - Rs 8.41 cr, Hindi - Rs 3.9 cr, Tamil - Rs 6 lakh, Kannada - Rs 6 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 2 lakh)

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 16 crore (Telugu - Rs 9.76 cr, Hindi - Rs 6 cr, Tamil - Rs 1 lakh, Kannada - Rs 11 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 3 lakh)

Day 4 (Monday ) - Rs 15.2 crore (Telugu - Rs 11.17 cr, Hindi - Rs 3.75 cr, Tamil - Rs 14 lakh, Kannada - Rs 12 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 2 lakh)

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 13.11 crore (Telugu - Rs 10.3 cr, Hindi - Rs 2.6 cr, Tamil - Rs 15 lakh, Kannada - Rs 5 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 1 lakh)

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 11.50 crore

Total - Rs 80.46 crore

On the overseas front, the film has so far minted Rs $3.3 million in the US, taking it in the list of top 10 all-time Telugu film grossers in North America.

HanuMan also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Raj in key roles.

Also Read: 'Surprised only one person got physically assaulted..': Richa Chadha reacts to attack on pilot video