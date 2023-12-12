'Handsome Hot Hubby': Bipasha Basu cheers husband Karan Grover as makers of Fighter unveil his first look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM First look poster of Karan Singh Grover in Fighter.

After Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the first look poster of Karan Singh Grover is finally unveiled by the makers of Fighter. Taking to Instagram, Karan's wife Bipasha Basu too shared his first look as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. The first look poster features Karan in an Air Force pilot uniform and in the caption, Bipasha mentioned his Call Sign, which is Taj. ''Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Call Sign: Taj, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons,'' reads the caption. Apart from sharing the poster, Bipasha also wrote, ''Handsome Hot Hubby,'' with several heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Check out her post:

Last week, first teaser of the upcoming actioner was unveiled by its makers. The teaser featured the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor unite with a common purpose, to embark on a daring mission to defend the honour of their homeland, India, against formidable foes. The teaser unfolds with high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre.

More deets about Fighter

In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Earlier, Deepika Padukone's first look as Minal Rathore was unveiled by the film's makers.

''Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Minni, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons,'' Deepika wrote in the caption.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25 next year.

