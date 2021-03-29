Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALROHITSEHRAWAT 'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during Holi weekend

The recently-released action-packed film 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office.

The third instalment to the Godzilla film franchise, which released in India on Wednesday (March 24), stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Eiza Gonzalez and Demian Bichir. After earning the whopping amount of Rs 6.4 Crores on its opening day, the film maintained its charm and registered a good collection first extended weekend.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has raked in Rs 28.96 crores during its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "#GodzillaVsKong packs a solid punch in its *extended* weekend... Despite #Hindi markets [#Maharashtra mainly] not contributing much... #South dominates... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr, Sun 6.52 cr. Total: Rs 28.96 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions." In another tweet, he said that the movie would have easily amassed the Rs 50 crore mark during pre-COVID times. He added that despite the "strong word of mouth" coronavirus pandemic is indeed proving to be a"roadblock" for the film.

He wrote, "#COVID IMPACT... #GodzillaVsKong would've easily amassed Rs 50 cr / Rs 55 cr in its *extended* weekend, in *pre-#Covid* times... Underlines the fact that the film hasn't realized its full potential, despite strong word of mouth... #Covid19 is indeed a roadblock." In another tweet, he said, "#SOUTH LEADS, #MUMBAI DULL... #GodzillaVsKong has fared very well in #South specifically [approx 60% - 65% contribution]... #Mumbai #Thane #Pune - which generally contribute a fat total - are affected due to #Covid19... Even #Delhi is not optimum in this case."

The much-talked-about film earned Rs 6.40 crores on its first day, however, it witnessed a slight decline on Thursday, minting Rs 5.40 crores. It registered low figures on Friday as well, raking in Rs 4.22 crores. The movie recorded good numbers on Saturday and Sunday, minting Rs 6.42 crores and Rs 6.52 crores, respectively. Helmed by Adam Wingard, the movie stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demian Bichir.

The plot of the film revolves around Kong and his protectors, as they undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

It is the fourth installment in Legendary Entertainment's monster universe following 'Godzilla', 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'. Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein have penned the script for the film, reported Variety. Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular 'Godzilla' and 'King Kong' franchises.

(ANI Inputs)