Game of Thrones author George R.R Martin among 17 authors suing ChatGPT for stealing their works

Looks like AI technology is facing massive backlash! AI's new technology ChatGPT, is in a major problem and a lawsuit has been filed against them in regard to illegally copying the copyrighted works of authors to train the artificial intelligence robot. According to reports, New York base professional organisation for published writers, a group of 17 writers, including Game of Thrones author George R.R Martin, John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, George Saunders, and Jonathan Franzen, joined the proposed class-action lawsuit against ChatGPT. The lawsuit was reportedly filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and will be seeking an injunction blocking ChatGPT from continuing to use the authors' works to train ChatGPT, as well as unspecific monetary damages.

In the complaint, it states that "This case is merely the beginning of our battle to defend authors from theft by OpenAI and other generative AI,” Maya Shanbhag Lang, Authors Guild president and a class representative, said in a statement. “Our staff, which includes a formidable legal team, has expertise in copyright law. This is all to say: We do not bring this suit lightly. We are here to fight.”

According to the Authors Guild-led lawsuit, the books OpenAI used to train ChatGPT “were downloaded from pirate ebook repositories and then copied into the fabric of GPT 3.5 and GPT 4, which power ChatGPT and thousands of applications and enterprise use — from which OpenAI expects to earn many billions.” These “professionally authored, edited and published books” are “an especially important source of LLM [large language model] ‘training’ data,”.

This recent lawsuit comes after a similar lawsuit was filed in July 2023 on behalf of Sarah Silverman and two authors, accusing Meta and OpenAI o illegally using copyrighted works including Silverman’s 2010 bestselling memoir “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee”.

