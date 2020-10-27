First scene with Big B to selling Mannat; 10 times Shah Rukh Khan nailed interesting questions with his wit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan's witty replies in #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan is not just the king of hearts but also a Badshah of wittiness. Yes, as much as the actor is known for his acting, he is famous for his wit. And this was proved again when the superstar had an interesting session of answering a few questions of his fans.

SRK hosted an AMA (ask me anything) hashtag on Twitter which was #AskSRK. As the name goes by here the netizens could ask or request the actor anything and everything. Out of some unique questions, there were a few users who tried to troll the ZERO star but Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, he handled them with utmost fun and wit.

Right from answering questions like “Do you think KKR will win this time?” to “Have you finished learning how to cook?” SRK’s replies were spot on.

However, one user asked tweeting, “Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? (Brother are you planning to sell Mannat)?” to which King Khan tweeted saying, “Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay (Brother, you cannot sell Mannat--Urdu word for a prayer-- but asked for it with a bowed head. Remember this if you want to achieve anything in life).”

Meanwhile, in one of the tweets SRK also shared a trivia telling how his experience of filming with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan was. A user asked, “Sir its been 20 year of #Mohabbatein . Say something about behind the scene.” After coming across the tweet, Shah Rukh replied, “I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!!”

Well, isn’t it fun to read these little threads of conversations?

Here, check out some of the interesting Twitter replies of Shah Rukh Khan from his latest #AskSRK session:

I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! https://t.co/mETxCdepLU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Ab Mohalle mein bhi mera naam phailo do please! https://t.co/jdQdtFeQY4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

‘Namak kitna daalna hai’ is still a struggle honestly... https://t.co/Us63DyUw2c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! https://t.co/dzZYgWMXHO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

What gift can I give to the biggest gift in my life? https://t.co/MPV5ZNjqb8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

This is a joke....I read sometime back. I don’t mean it, it’s just a joke...’ people say u r wot u eat, but I don’t remember eating a legend ever’ https://t.co/IDk466lk1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Mummies bhi na.... https://t.co/WInIWyO5BJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Meri life ke pachaas se bhi upar ho gaye....films karte karte. Obviously yehi karta rahoonga aur agle pachaas saal tum please dekhte rehna. https://t.co/Evzq6UyVTU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage