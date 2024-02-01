Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan-starrer witnesses further drop on Day 7

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner is underperforming at the box office post extended weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film minted over Rs 100 crore in its first four days of theatrical release but the figures dropped drastically on Monday. On its Day 7 of release, Fighter collected Rs 6.35 crore nett at the Indian box office, taking the total collections to Rs 140.35 crore. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film opened to Rs 22.5 crore in India.

Check out day-wise collection of Fighter:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 22.5 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 39.5 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 27.5 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 29 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 8 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 7.5 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 6.35 crore

Total - Rs 140.35 crore

The figures are expected to be better in the second weekend, as no big releases are on the cards, making it an easy path for Fighter.

Fighter Movie Review

In his review for the Hrithik Roshan-starrer India TV journalist Aseem Sharma wrote, ''On the acting front, all the lead stars aced their job but got less time. Overall, a good watch for only those who love films on nationalism. If you are expecting anything outstanding from the film, you will be disappointed for sure as the storyline of Fighter revolves majorly around real-life incidents like the Pulwama attack of 2019.''

About the film

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in important roles. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

