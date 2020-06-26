Ekta Kapoor shares throwback video of Smriti Irani from her Miss India days

Image Source : EKTA KAPOOR/ INSTAGRAM “Thank you. These words pale in comparison to express my gratitude,” Smriti replied.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a major throwback video of her friend Smriti Irani, who is currently Minister of Textiles. The video, which dates back to 1998 Miss India beauty pageant, was shared in appreciation of Smriti.

“Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji...and we knew her smile would win hearts,” Ekta wrote in her post.

In the video, Smriti can be seen talking about her passions and ambitions. The 21-year-old Smriti wanted to be a politician back then as well.

Ekta also wrote how Smriti helped a colleague. “Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn’t worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend! @smritiiraniofficial,” she wrote.

