Baaghi 3's first song Dus Bahane 2.0 is out. And, we can only cry

Baaghi 3's first song Dus Bahane 2.0 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is out

Dus Bahane 2.0 from Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 3 is out. And, once again T-Series has ruined memories of the 90s teen. The latest track is being promoted as the 'most badass song of the year'. But, trust us, it will only leave you with pain in your heart. Sung by Vishal and Shekhar featuring KK, Shaan and Tulsi Kumar, the lyrics have been penned by Panchhi Jalonvi. For the unversed, Vishal and Shekhar, who have composed the remixed version and Panchhi, who is credited for the lyrics have also contributed to the original one.

The makers tried to create the original charm of the song but in vain. Both Tiger and Shraddha are seen flaunting their toned physique throughout the song. With tacky dance steps and ample skin-show, even video of Dus Bahane 2.0 failed to stand out.

The original track from Anubhav Sinha directorial was picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan. Dus, which released in 2005 also starred Sanjay Dutt, Esha Deol, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shetty and Sunil Shetty.

For those unversed, Dus Bahane was one of the early creations of music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. As per TOI, Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil was reportedly the most played song of 2005, in close competition with Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.

Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. The movie also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.