Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer OUT: Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan promise fresh take on a love story | WATCH

Do Aur Do Pyaar will release in theatres on April 19.

Do Aur Do Pyar, starring Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, features a fresh pairing of these actors, which makes it one of the highly-anticipated flicks of 2024. The makers of the film on Saturday unveiled its trailer, which showcases that the film promises a fresh new take on a love story. The trailer begins with a quarreling married couple played by Vidya and Pratik and shows how distant they are while living together. The trailer then pans to their “perfect” extramarital affair with Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz. However, soon things take a turn after the married couple sleeps close to each other and starts celebrating time with each other, yet they are in a confused state.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer ends with Vidya and Pratik enjoying a dinner together on their balcony and the dialogue the actor says catches the eye. He says: “Vegans ko sex ke baad allowed hai kya?” The trailer is full of humour, drama, romance and of course, confused feelings. Last month, the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar unveiled its first song titled 'Jazbaat Hai Dil'.

More deets about the film

The film is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production. The film Do Aur Do Pyaar was announced in January this year along with a motion poster and with that the release date was also revealed. This romantic thriller was earlier scheduled to be released on 29 March 2024. Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and marks her directorial debut. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 19.

(With IANS inputs)

