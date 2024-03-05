'Completely justifying the genre', Fans go gaga with Murder Mubarak's breathtaking trailer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Murder Mubarak cast

Ready for a thrilling ride? The trailer of Murder Mubarak is finally out which intrigued the viewers. The murder mystery leads to a series of lies and mistrust among the people in the film. The trailer begins at the setting of the Royal Delhi Club, where elites have been invited.With the murder happening the police question every member present inside the club. Who is the murderer? With the tension arising, more secrets will unfold one by one. As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans went gaga over the brilliant cast and storyline.

One user said, "completely justifying the genre ‘murder mystery’ and the cast is seriously killing it!!". Another user said, "Wohooo this looks super interesting! So excited for this one. Um all seated @netflix_in dude release this alreadyyy!!!". "Completely Murder Goosebumps...Suspense for Sara and Karishma", wrote the third user.

With Karishma Kapoor making a comeback after a long time in the thriller movie, fans are eager to watch her. Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user said, "Karishma Kapoor is back... Eagerly waiting for this one". Another user said, "Seems interesting! Will watch this one". "Amazing Cast!!", wrote the third user.

Murder Mubarak is the story of a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia. Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Murder Mubarak is scheduled to premiere on March 15 on streaming platform Netflix.

