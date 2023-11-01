'Coming straight from the tent shop...': Genelia D'Souza trolled for her weird outfit | See video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh graced the red carpet at the Jio World Plaza launch event.

Jio World Plaza launch event in Mumbai was a star-studded one on Tuesday night. The event was attended by several popular personalities including many Bollywood celebrities. From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, the launch event was graced by B-town celebs, who wore designers outfits and showcased their style statements. One such celebrity was Genelia D'Souza, but a section of netizens trolled her outfit for the event and trolled the couple for ''coming straight from the tent shop.'' Genelia was also accompained by her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Take a look at the video:

In the video, the duo can be seen wearing matching pink-coloured outfits. While Genelia wore a baby pink outfit, which had an extra long shrug, Riteish was seen in a dark pink-coloured blazer and pants.

Netizens reaction

Soon after paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of the couple walking and posing on the red carpet, netizens started flooding the comments section. One user wrote, ''Why they choose coming straight from the tent shop.'' Another user wrote, ''My Barbie & Ken.''

A third user commented, ''wastage of material in pretext of fashion.''

More deets about Jio World Plaza

Also Read: When Aishwarya Rai gave befitting reply to David Letterman for asking if all Indians live with their parents

Reliance Industries Limited announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India. The Jio World Plaza is located in BKC, the heart of Mumbai, and will open doors to the public on November 1.

The star-studded event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Katrina Kaif, among many others.

Latest Entertainment News