Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri in trouble inside the house? Find out

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hogging headlines ever since its grand premiere on June 17. Contestant Akanksha Puri, who was initially barred from entering the house, finally entered the house with Palak Purswani.

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss OTT took on a new role today inside the house! During a conversation about limited food supplies, Akanksha Puri selflessly gave her own meal to Avinash, feeling sorry for him because he had very little to eat. She even said she was willing to go without food for a whole week to ensure others wouldn't go hungry. It really pained her to see them in that situation.

However, Bigg Boss OTT called her fake and claimed that there was enough food for everyone. They expressed disappointment and accused Akanksha of pretending to care just to get attention from the viewers.

As a result, Bigg Boss OTT has now introduced a new task. All the contestants have to name two people they believe are fake in the house, and the ones with the highest votes would be sent to jail. But here's the twist! Bigg Boss OTT also has given the Janta a chance to vote for the two fake contestants.

It should be noted that Akanksha is one of the most popular faces that entered the reality show this year. Earlier, the actress appeared in the house to support her ex-boyfriend Paras Chabbra and as a guest. She was last seen in the reality show Mika Di Voti wherein singer Mika Singh chose her as his ideal match. However, before entering Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Akanksha revealed that the duo is not dating each other and are just good friends. Mika Singh shared a video message for her on the premiere night and wished her good luck for her stint inside the house.

