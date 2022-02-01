Bigg Boss fame Vikas Fhatak aka 'Hindustani Bhau' arrested by Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HINDUSTANIBHAU Hindustani Bhau arrested by Mumbai Police

Highlights Hindustani Bhau arrested over students' protest near Maharashtra minister's residence

A large number of students had gathered outside the minister's home

Student demanded cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 & 12 in the wake of COVID19 pandemic

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as 'Hindustani Bhau' was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi on Monday (January 31) over their demand for online exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the pandemic. An FIR was registered against him and others involved in the incident. Reportedly, the students hit the roads after viewing a video by Fhatak who raised concerns on the subject of offline exams for Classes 10 and 12.

Recently, students protested in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding online exams. They protested near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi, Mumbai after Hindustani Bhau, had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against the YouTuber. The police also arrested Ikrar Khan Wakhar Khan (25) for his alleged role in the students' protest, the official said.

Following the protests, it emerged that he had asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area. A large number of students had gathered outside the minister's home on Monday, following which police responded with a mild baton charge to stop them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone V, Pranay Ashok had on Monday said action will be taken as per the law against anyone responsible for instigating students.