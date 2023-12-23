Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show to get NO extension; grand finale date REVEALED

Follow us on Image Source : COLORSTV Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15, 2023

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality television show on Indian television. The 17th edition of Bigg Boss began in October this year with 15 contestants and a few wild card housemates have entered the house in the later days.

Since the last five seasons, every year the makers of the show have extended the season by a month or a week at least. As per a report circulating online, Bigg Boss 17 will not get any extension this year and will conclude in the 15th week.

A report by BiggBoss_Tak on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news on the platform and also announced the date for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17.

''BREAKING! Grand FINALE of Bigg Boss 17 is on 28th January 2024. No extension for BB17, the finale is happening in Week 15. For the first time after 5 seasons, the BB season will not be extended even by a week and will end on the scheduled 15th week,'' reads the tweet.

Check out the post:

On Saturday, the official social media handles of ColorsTV shared a promo featuring Abdu Rozik, who will have a fun segment with the host Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon. Abdu will be seen in a Santa avatar on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

As per another tweet from the page, there will be no eviction this week. Earlier, there were reports circulating that Aishwarya Sharma will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house.

This week four housemates are nominated including Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Anurag Dobhal.

