Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court rejects NCB plea for cancellation of bail

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: A special NDPS Act court in Mumbai has rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) plea seeking cancellation of the bail of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbhachiya in a drug case. V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act rejected the plea last week for lack of merit, but the detailed order became available on Tuesday.

The couple was arrested in November 2020 after 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) was allegedly found in their home. A magistrate's court granted them bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 each. Later in December that year, the NCB approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail, on the ground that the prosecution was not given any hearing.

The court, however, in its order last week said there were no allegations that the couple interfered with administration of justice or violated their bail conditions. Therefore, there were absolutely no grounds made out for cancellation of bail, the judge said.

As per the investigators, Bharti Singh's name cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler when the NCB was probing alleged drug use in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

About Bharti Singh

One of the finest comedians in the industry has cemented in place over the years. She is known for her humble nature and candidness. Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy on 3rd April 2022. The couple named him Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa aka Golla. The pair has shared several pictures of their little bundle of joy and garnered love from different parts of the country.

Bharti and Haarsh often talk about their son and share his glimpses in their vlogs on their youtube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s). The couple revealed their son Laksh’s face for the first time in their vlog itself. While fans were left awestruck by his first glimpse, the couple soon shared the pictures of their son and it went viral in no time. Sharing the first picture, they wrote, "Miliye humare bete LAKSH se Ganpati bappa moriya."

