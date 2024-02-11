'As usual...', Twinkle Khanna's revelation about special things Indian husbands do ahead of Valentine's Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna always comes up with new thoughts and captivates netizens with her writing skills. Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs. Funnybones has shared her thoughts on Valentine's Day. The actress reacted on Valentine's Day celebrated all over the world. On Valentine's Day, he jokingly said that he knows what gifts husbands give to their wives. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle is always very active on social media.

She wrote in the post, 'It is possible that Valentine's Day started as an experiment. In some board meetings during some seasons, there was a discussion about the decline in sales after Christmas. Must have happened and they must have thought of earning from the remaining gift. At the same time, he must have thought about how to motivate people to buy gifts. On the other hand, German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt once said, 'An experience becomes visible only when it is being said.' With all its consumerism, Valentine's Day perhaps makes the abstraction of love more concrete.'

Actress Twinkle Khanna further said that 'However, if you ask those women who have been married for more than a decade. What did your husband give you on Valentine's Day? So his most honest answer would be, 'As usual, headache.' Love indeed makes the relationship very strong. Whether or not it's withered red roses and a card with two cartoon hearts looking at each other. Indian husbands love their wives very much, so their becoming a headache is no less than a Valentine's Day gift for us.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are the proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj, in which he played the role of Jaswant Singh Gill. The film revolves around the horrific incident of the collapse of Raniganj coalfields in 1989. In the film, Akshay plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 trapped miners in the coalfields. The film received great reviews. He has a bunch of projects in line including, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, an Untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Welcome To the Jungle.

Twinkle, on the other hand, quit acting in 2001 after starring in several films. In 2015, she came out with her first book 'Mrs. Funnybones'. In 2017, she unveiled with her second book titled 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'.

