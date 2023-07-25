Anurag Thakur's warns CBFC over 'Oppenheimer' Bhagavad Gita scene

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anurag Thakur on Oppenheimer row

Oppenheimer controversy: Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial has been constantly under the scanner ever since its release. The film recently made headlines after a section of the Indian audience expressed disappointment over Bhagavad Gita scene. From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the intimate scene in the film featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus, which has triggered online fury in India. Now, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a stern view of the controversial scene.

The minister has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to the objectionable scene. He has directed the filmmakers to promptly remove the controversial scene from the film. Moreover, he has warned that stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie. According to ANI, Anurag Thakur expressed his displeasure over the CBFC's failure to safeguard the interests of the public, emphasizing that such negligence cannot be overlooked. He asserted that the board members would be held responsible for their actions, signalling a clear message of accountability.

This major development comes as the government takes measures to uphold public sentiments and ensure responsible content in the Indian film industry. The demand for accountability from the CBFC reflects the government's commitment to maintaining a robust and responsible film certification process.

ALSO READ: Mahabharata fame Nitish Bhardwaj REACTS to Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer sex scene, says 'message is loud...'

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra reviews Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, calls it 'masterpiece'

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, a biopic of theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who played an important role in developing the first nuclear weapons in the world, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age, has been termed a 'masterpiece' by the audience. Certified U/A by the central board of film certification, the film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey JR.

Latest Entertainment News