Sidharth Malhotra reviews Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, calls it 'masterpiece'

Sidharth Malhotra watches Oppenheimer with wife Kiara Advani

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is currently one of the hot topics among moviegoers in India. The film, starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, is based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who played an important role in developing the world's first nuclear weapon. Despite doing good business at the Indian box office, the movie is receiving mixed reviews in India. However, Sidharth Malhotra has a different take on the movie, and termed it a ''masterpiece''.

The 38-year-old actor recently watched the film and took to his Instagram Stories to share his views on the film. Praising the film, Sidharth wrote in caps ''MASTERPIECE'' along with a fire emoji.

Earlier, he was spotted arriving at a movie theatre in Mumbai along with his wife-actress Kiara Advani.

About Oppenheimer

The film is a biographical thriller drama, directed by Christopher Nolan. The film also features Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Casey Affleck in important roles. The movie was released worldwide alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie. While Barbie is performing well globally, Oppenheimer has outshined the former in the Indian market.

Sidharth Malhotra on work front

The actor was recently seen in Netflix's spy thriller flick Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film garnered good reviews from the critics as well as from the audience.

The actor will next feature in Yodha, which is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will play the female leads in the film. It is scheduled to release on December 15.

