Mahabharata fame Nitish Bhardwaj REACTS to Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer sex scene, says 'message is loud...'

Oppenheimer controversy: Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial recently made headlines after a section of the Indian audience expressed disappointment over Bhagavad Gita scene. Viewers vented their outrage and slammed the makers over the intimate scene that is featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus. Now, reacting to the same, Nitish Bhardwaj, who used to place Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, backed the scene and appealed people to 'think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life.'

Nitish Bhardwaj told ETimes, "When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb & it was used to kill most of Japan’s population, he was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly ! His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he had probably regretted his own invention. He probably saw that his invention will destroy the human race in future & he was probably remorseful. The use of this verse in the film should also be understood from Oppenheimer’s emotional state of mind. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act."

He urged people to understand Christopher Nolan’s message and added, "I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race - for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet. The situation today is the same as Kurukshetra, which is why the Brahmins & Kshatriyas consciously did not propagate the Veda of warfare - Dhanurveda. The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!"

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, a biopic of theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who played an important role in developing the first nuclear weapons in the world, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age, has been termed a 'masterpiece' by the audience. Certified U/A by the central board of film certification, the film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey JR.

The Universal film was written and directed by Nolan, it's based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

