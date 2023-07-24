Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan takes over India; eyes Rs 50 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Oppenheimer Box Office

Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Day 3: The film starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role is performing well at the ticket windows. The film witnessed growth on the weekend at the Indian box office. Seems like the film has set the mood for movie lovers this weekend. Oppenheimer got off to a blistering start and is estimated to collect over Rs 50 crore in the However, it found itself at the centre of a controversy, where its lead actor was seen reciting Bhagvat Gita's verse during a sex scene.

Oppenheimer Box Office Report

The movie, directed by Christopher Nolan has proved to have an upper edge over Barbie this weekend. In contrast to India, Barbie has performed well in the US. The film minted Rs 17 crore on its third day in India, taking the total collections of three days to Rs 49 crore. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer had an overall 56.66 per cent English Occupancy on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The iconic clash at the box office, Barbie vs Oppenheimer created a massive buzz on social media. While a section of moviegoers voted for Barbie, others rooted for Oppenheimer.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, a biopic of theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who played an important role in developing the first nuclear weapons in the world, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age, has been termed a 'masterpiece' by the audience. Certified U/A by the central board of film certification, the film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey JR. The Universal film was written and directed by Nolan, it's based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

