Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to reunite after 32 years; check out their previous films

Legendary Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will be seen sharing the big screen together after a long gap of 32 years. Lyca Productions confirmed the news on Tuesday on its social media accounts and informed that Big B will be part of Rajinikanth's upcoming project, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. In the post, the banner also welcomed the superstar and wrote, ''Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one and only @SrBachchan.''

About Thalaivar 170

Apart from Rajinikanth and Big B, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Fahadh Faasil. The film marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Anirudh Ravichander has been given the responsibility of film's music.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth's prevoius films together

The veteran actors are considered a benchmark in their respective industries. Before Thalaivar 170, the two have shared the screen space in numerous films including multi-starrer Hum.

Here's the list of their films together:

Andhaa Kanoon

Both Big B and Rajinikanth came together for the first time in T Rama Rao's directorial Andhaa Kanoon. It was released in 1983 when Amitabh Bachchan was at the peak of his career. The action film also featured Hema Malini, Reena Roy in the lead roles along with an ensemble cast in supporting roles including Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Pran. The film was a huge blockbuster and also became the fifth highest grossing film of the year.

Geraftaar

Directed by Prayag Raaj, the film starred Big B, Kamal Haasan, and Poonam Dhillon in the lead roles. In the film, Rajinikanth had a cameo appearance and played the role of Amitabh's friend. It was released in 1985 and became the third highest grosser of the year.

Hum

The multi-starrer actiomn crime film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, and Rajinikanth in key roles.

It was the last time when Sr Bachchan and Thalaivar came together for a film. The film was released in 1991 and was the fourth highest grosser of the year.

