Amarjot's sister breaks silence on Chamkila's 1st wife, says truth came to light after birth of their son

The life of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila is once again in the headlines. Director Imtiaz Ali's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is based on his life. The audience is liking this film featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Since the release of the film, many interesting stories about Amar Singh Chamkila are also coming in front of the audience. Recently, Chamkila's wife Amarjot's elder sister Jaswant Kaur made many revelations about the relationship between Chamkila and Amarjot.

Chamkila hid the news of her first marriage, says Jaswant Kaur

Jaswant Kaur, sister of Amarjot, wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, while talking to the media, said, 'My father wanted Amarjot to marry an unmarried singer. We did not know before Amarjot's marriage that Chamkila was already married. Amarjot had no plans to marry Chamkila. He did not tell her that he was already married. He even told us that he was unmarried. After the birth of Amarjot and Chamkila's son, we came to know about their first marriage." However, in the film, it was shown that Amarjot got to know about Chamkila's first wife just after their wedding.

Amar Singh Chamkila's murder case

It has been more than 36 years since the murder of Amar Singh Chamkila, but even today he has got justice. Amarjot's elder sister said that Amarjot was murdered along with Chamkila in 1988. "To date, this case has not been solved nor has any arrest been made in this case. We have been waiting for justice for 36 years, but our family has not received justice to date," said Jaswant Kaur.

Let us tell you that in Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila, the character of Chamkila is played by Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra is seen in the character of Amarjot. The audience as well as the critics have praised their performance. The film was released on Netflix and has been in trends since then.

